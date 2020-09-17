The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has received a commendation award for effective and efficient response to emergencies/disasters.

Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs, LASEMA, said in a statement in Lagos that the award was given by the National Emergency Management Agency.

Okunbor said the award was presented to the LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, by Air Commodore E. K. Adedokun, NEMA’s Director of Search and Rescue, while on a working visit to Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Okunbor, Adedokun led a delegation from NEMA’s National Headquarters, Abuja to LASEMA.

“While presenting the award of commendation, Air Commodore Adedokun expressed profound gratitude to the agency, and promised NEMA’s continued collaboration with LASEMA in saving lives and property in Lagos and neighbouring states,” Okunbor said.

He noted that the commendation came barely six days after the agency received commendation by the House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness.

He said Oke-Osanyintolu took the delegation on a tour of LASEMA’s facilities at the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, and its Cappa Base at Oshodi.

Okunbor added that the Director-General took the delegation on a tour of LASEMA’s heavy-duty equipment hub.

He said that LASEMA was committed to improving emergency/disaster management through collaboration and harmonious relationship with relevant stakeholders.