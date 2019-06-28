As part of the efforts to reduce the impact of an emergency/disaster and to improve response time during emergency across the State, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has approved the establishment of Zonal Coordinator positions for the three Senatorial Districts towards achieving adequate safety of lives and property in the State.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this on Friday at the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja during his maiden meeting with the newly appointed Zonal Coordinators and other Heads of Department in the Agency.

One-Osanyintolu said the establishment was in consonance with the LASEMA Law of Lagos State of 2015 (as amended).

According to him, the Zonal Coordinators will head Rescue Coordinating Centres to be located in the three Senatorial Districts of the State, namely: Lagos West, Lagos East and Lagos Central, with the responsibility of handling emergencies and other related issues in those areas.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the Cappa Dispatch Centre in Oshodi; Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja; and the Dispatch Centre, Onipanu, on Ikorodu Road will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer of the Agency for efficient and effective disaster management.

According to him, the Zonal Rescue Coordinating Centres would be charged with the responsibility of determining the resources required to tackle identified emergencies/risks in the Local Government Areas, prepare inventories of business facilities and structures that are prone to emergencies and report to the CEO for appropriate action.

He explained further that the Zonal Coordinators are expected to work with relevant Stakeholders, such as the Red Cross and Local Emergency Management Committees in ensuring prompt and adequate response to all emergencies.

While emphasising that the Agency is stepping up massive advocacy to ensure that every citizen in the State is safety conscious and emergencies are reduced to the barest minimum, Oke-Osanyintolu implored Lagosians to cooperate with the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by reporting any emergency through the emergency toll-free numbers 112/767.

The LASEMA boss, however, charged the Zonal Heads to hit the ground running, raise the bar of performance as well as to join hands with the government in actualising its mandate in making Lagos State a safe haven for all and sundry.