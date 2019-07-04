The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has given a final update on the fire incident in Ijegun area of Lagos State caused by a fire ignited by vandals at a pipeline of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The Director General/CEO of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, gave the update in a statement on Thursday.

He said two persons died while 12 with varying degrees of burns have been taken to the hospital.

While eight of the persons with burns were taken to the Burns Unit of Gbagada General Hospital, the remaining four are being attended to at Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the corpses of those who died had been deposited at the morgue in Yaba.