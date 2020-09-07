LASACO Assurance PLC, one of the leading insurance underwriters in the country, will on September 15, 2020, hold its 40th Annual General Meeting In Lagos.

At the meeting, the company will, among other businesses, place its Account and Financial Statement for the year ended December 31, 2019 before its shareholders for scrutiny and approval.

The meeting, which is the first since the company celebrated its 40th birthday, will also be used to re-elect some Directors as well as declare dividend to shareholders.

Lasaco Assurance PLC, which moved into its new ultra-modern office complex on Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja in December last year, has contributed immensely to the growth of the insurance business through its professional handling of indemnification of its clients, prompt claim settlement and other services that have made them stand tall in the industry.