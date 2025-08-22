LASAA restates commitment to fairness, safety, industry growth

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has responded to recent apprehensions suggesting a resurgence of heavy-handed regulation and arbitrary enforcement in the State’s outdoor advertising sector.

While acknowledging the concerns, LASAA sought to reaffirm its commitment to regulatory fairness, industry professionalism and the sustainable growth of outdoor advertising in Lagos.

Refuting claims that LASAA intends to “wield the big stick,” the Agency drew attention to its longstanding practice of fostering dialogue and partnership with industry stakeholders.

Prince Fatiu Akiolu, Managing Director of the Agency stated, “The era of mutual suspicion is firmly behind us,” adding that the Agency “regularly convenes stakeholder fora, maintains cordial relationships with industry players, offers concessions such as discounts on vacant billboard charges and seeks stakeholders input before making major policy decisions.”

He clarified that LASAA does not compete with private operators commercially.

Instead, it manages a limited number of state-approved advertising structures primarily reserved to amplify government programmes, public awareness initiatives and regulatory oversight.

These, with the Agency’s core mandate focusing on orderliness, public safety, and environmental aesthetics.

Prince Fatiu said these efforts aim to serve the broader interests of Lagos residents and reiterated that the Agency’s core mandate remains the enforcement of orderliness, public safety and environmental aesthetics within the state.

On licensing, the Managing Director explained that stringent criteria ensure only qualified practitioners operate in the market.

Addressing concerns about billboard oversupply, particularly around military and police formations where illegal structures are common, he noted that LASAA has imposed a moratorium on new registrations and permits since early 2025.

“This moratorium intends to uphold industry integrity and elevate professional standards.”

Prince Fatiu explained that, “the Agency’s Health and Safety team actively verifies that outdoor installations meet engineering and safety benchmarks to mitigate risks to life and property.”

He noted that LASAA’s regulatory approach is primarily preventive rather than punitive and relies on monitoring, early warnings and corrective interventions, with enforcement used only when absolutely necessary.

Acknowledging ongoing challenges such as violations of spacing, setback and structural regulations, the MD attributed these mainly to lapses in operator compliance rather than regulatory overreach.

He urged stakeholders, including the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and licensed professionals, to strengthen self-regulation and collaborate in reporting infractions to enhance Lagos’s safety, visual appeal and economic vibrancy.

To prevent a relapse into disorder, LASAA has launched a comprehensive enforcement and cleanup operation targeting unlawful advertising installations to restore urban order and protect public interests.

Prince Fatiu stressed the essential role outdoor advertising plays in defining Lagos’s visual identity and called for responsible industry stewardship.

He reiterated LASAA’s commitment to maintaining a balanced regulatory framework that ensures oversight while supporting industry sustainability.

This approach aims to create a transparent environment that safeguards investments and enhances the city’s aesthetics.

The Managing Director reassured the public and outdoor advertising professionals that LASAA’s mandate is not to stifle growth or punish legitimate operators but to ensure a fair, regulated and sustainable outdoor advertising sector in Lagos.

He reaffirmed his dedication to nurturing an environment that protects investments, safeguards the public and enhances the beauty of Lagos.

