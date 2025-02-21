LASAA reacts to concerns raised on faulty billboard in Abati Barrack

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, has dissociated itself from claims linking the agency to a faulty billboard located in Abati Barrack, Surulere, Lagos.

In a statement, the agency denounced the legality of the faulty billboard, stating that it has fallen twice and caused injuries and property damage.

LASAA clarified that the billboard in question is not registered with the agency.

“For public information, the billboard in Abati Barracks is not registered by LASAA; therefore, it is illegal,” the agency stated.

According to LASAA, efforts to regulate advertising structures within military, police, and air force formations in Lagos have faced challenges.

“They are seen acting outside their purview. It is, however, important to allow LASAA to perform its mandate without fear or intimidation to prevent illegal structures and hazards,” the agency said.

LASAA added that it has sanctioned the billboard owner, Radius Resources Limited on October 24, 2024, for unethical practices following the billboard collapse and issued a stop-work order to prevent further incidents.

It noted that it has also formally notified the Nigerian Army, urging it to halt all construction at the site for reassessment.

In his address, the Managing Director of LASAA, Fatiu Akiolu, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring billboard safety across the state.

“We strongly urge all entities, including outdoor advertising practitioners and security formations, to collaborate with LASAA and comply with existing laws and regulations governing billboard installations,” he stressed.

Akiolu added, “The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we take incidents like this very seriously.

“We are dedicated to enforcing standards that protect the public from potential hazards associated with faulty or improperly installed billboards.”

LASAA urged residents and security personnel to report unsafe billboard installations and violations, promising to take swift action to maintain safety and order in the state’s advertising sector.

The agency, which oversees signage and outdoor advertising in Lagos, reiterated its stance against any installations that pose risks to lives and properties.

