LASAA extends educational support to public schools in CSR drive

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has broadened its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts with the second phase of its “Back to School Storm” initiative, reaching four public primary schools in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Agency visited Methodist Primary School, Igbogbo; Anglican Primary School, Igbogbo; Etunrenren Primary School; and Muslim Primary School, Ikorodu, distributing essential school supplies to pupils.

The donated items included environmentally-conscious school bags crafted from repurposed advertising banners, alongside exercise books and writing materials.

The initiative underscores LASAA’s commitment to both educational advancement and environmental sustainability, a vision championed by its Managing Director, Prince Fatiu Akiolu.

The programme aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda, which prioritises education and social development across the State.

Key LASAA management figures, including the Director of Administration and Human Resource, Gbolahan Oloko; Head of Operations and Innovation, Adegbolahan Dixon; Head of Corporate Communications and Strategy, Atinuke da-Silva-Osadjere; and Head of Legal Department, Titilope Raheem, were present at the outreach.

The CSR initiative is a collaborative effort with the Omo Daada Foundation, led by Honourable Omoniyi Dada, who also participated in the distribution events.

Dufil Prima Foods, a key sponsor, actively contributed by providing additional school items and nutritious lunches for the pupils at each school, adding a significant humanitarian aspect to the programme.

Reaffirming LASAA’s long-term commitment, Prince Fatiu Akiolu pledged to extend the initiative to more public schools across Lagos State.

He said the aim is to cultivate academic excellence and empower future leaders.

Honourable Sesan Daini, Chairman of Igbogbo Bayeku Local Council Development Area, expressed his profound gratitude for LASAA’s benevolence and encouraged sustained support for the children.

Further bolstering the initiative, Honourable Gbolahan Ogunleye, Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu I and Chairman of the House Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and Overseas Investment, donated table tennis equipment to promote sports and extracurricular activities.

Ogunleye emphasised the importance of holistic education, encouraging school administrators to prioritise activities that foster the physical, emotional, and intellectual development of pupils.

Through initiatives such as the “Back to School Storm”, LASAA continues to demonstrate its dedication to social responsibility, youth empowerment, and the advancement of education within Lagos State.

