Larry Izamoje inducted as NIPR Fellow

Dr. Larry Izamoje, Chairman, Brila Media Group, owners of Brila FM, with stations in Lagos, Onitsha, Port Harcourt and Kaduna has emerged one of the elite class of 15 inducted Fellows of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The colourful ceremony on Thursday was part of the activities lined up for the Annual General Meeting of the Institute.

It was held at the NAF Conference Hall in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

It was preceded by paper presentations and then a very rigorous screening exercise where all the candidates had to demonstrate their suitability by proving, with projects, key public relations campaigns they have done or have been involved in.

Dr. Izamoje, who changed the face of sports presentation in Nigeria, spoke on: “Sports as a PR vent.”

His presentation was outstanding and highly applauded.

The fellowship cadre screening and admission is for members who have put in over 15 years in that field.

The day, interestingly, was more than joyous and memorable for the Brila Group as their pioneer Marketing Manager and now Executive Chairman, Kandaval Communications Limited, Tony Obot, equally made the cut as one of the Fellows.

Senator Osita Izunaso, who in his early days was a Special Assistant to former Sports Minister, Chief Jim Nwobodo, was also among the inductees.

Earlier this year, Dr. Izamoje, an astute and accomplished businessman, was equally inducted as a Fellow of the National Institute of Sports.

The year before, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria decorated him as one of its esteemed Fellows.