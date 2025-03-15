Largest healing crusade with Pastor Chris begins

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris has returned, launching another extraordinary edition from March 14, 2025, to March 16, 2025.

The heavens are open and the Healing Streams are poised to flood the world with the mighty, liberating presence of God, breaking the chains of sickness, disease, and oppression.

Registration is still open and absolutely free! Secure your spot today at healingstreams.tv/LHS and invite others to experience this unprecedented event.

Indicate if you need healing for yourself or a loved one, so you can receive additional information and guidance on how to fully participate.

Get ready for a weekend like no other, filled with awe-inspiring healings, abundant blessings, and salvation for everyone connected to the programme. Your faith will be ignited, and your expectations exceeded in ways you never thought possible! Dead bodies, dry bones, broken finances, and hopeless situations will be revitalised by the power of God, to the glory of Jesus Christ. Your active participation is crucial—join the live service in any language of your choice, anywhere in the world, via healingstreams.tv!

Recognised as the largest healing crusade on Earth, Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris has already transformed the lives of millions, lifting them from sickness to health and from sin to salvation. This event has become a beacon of hope and a testament to the infallible power of God’s Word, bringing divine healing and spiritual renewal to billions. Every testimony from past services stands as undeniable proof of God’s boundless love and His miraculous power.

Impacting Lives with Miracles

One remarkable story of transformation comes from Yanitsa in Bulgaria, who endured a relentless battle with tinnitus, nerve pain, rashes, mouth ulcers, and spiritual attacks in 2024. Despite seeking medical help, her condition worsened. In desperate need of breakthrough, she joined the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris. “On the day of the service, I knew this was my moment for healing. When Pastor Chris prayed, I received my healing by faith,” she shared. Miraculously, all her ailments vanished. “The ringing in my ears is completely gone, and I have full mobility again. I’m happy, healed, and free! Thank you, Jesus Christ, and Pastor Chris!”

Pastor Jamshed from Russia experienced his own incredible healing after years of knee pain due to a sports injury. Despite medication, the pain intensified, leaving him unable to walk or stand without difficulty. During the service, as Pastor Chris prayed for the sick, Pastor Jamshed felt a surge of victory in his spirit. “The knee pain is gone! I can walk, jump, and bend again. Glory to God! I’m deeply thankful for the Healing Streams with Pastor Chris!”

This edition promises even more miracles, healings, and life-changing encounters with God.* Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the power and tangible presence of God like never before!

Watch the Healing Streams Live Healing Services

As always, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services will be streamed live and translated into every major language and dialect worldwide, ensuring that nothing can stand in the way of your participation. Watch live on Healing Streams TV, Loveworld networks, and major local TV and radio stations across the globe.

Contact Information for Assistance

If you need more information, have any questions, or require assistance, feel free to reach out:

You can contact directly via Email: info@healingstreams.tv or phone calls through the numbers below:

South Africa: +27799675852

Nigeria: +234(1)8885066

USA: +18327249390

Canada: +12896221634

UK: +44(0)3331880710

Asia: +919650096633

India: +917794993762

Get ready—your miracle is waiting.

