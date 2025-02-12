Lara George accuses churches of paying foreign artists more than locals

A Nigerian gospel singer, Lara George, has accused some churches of paying foreign artists far more than their local counterparts.

George said this days after Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy said gospel artists are quick to leave churches now.

Oyakhilome accused them of prioritising money over the gospel.

George, who is now based in the United States of America, took to her Instagram page to defend her colleagues, adding that even pastors get paid and live large on the proceeds from the church.

She wrote: “If you found out that your favorite non-Naija Gospel artiste charges $100k USD to sing songs of praise and worship, would they appear less spiritual to you because they do so?

“Or did you all think that they sing for free?

“If you discovered that many of your favorite ‘pulpit persons’ who act as though paying the Naija artiste is an unthinkable thing, are actually paying the non-Naija artiste those so-called ‘high sums of money’, would your view of the ‘pulpit person’ change?

Also Read:

“Have you ever asked whether it is the ‘pulpit-person’s’ tapes and cds that are affording them the lavish lifestyles they live with private jets here and there?

“Or is that lifestyle from tithes and offerings????

“A Gospel artiste is indeed a professional.

“A professional artiste.

“Is there such a thing as a professional pastor?

“Dear ‘pastor’, What’s your source of livelihood exactly?

“If we stop the tithes and offerings, will that ministry also retire???

“I can’t stand either bullies or hypocrisy!”

Post Views: 11