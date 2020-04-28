LAPO Microfinance Bank on Sunday exempted itself from an online report with the headline: “Nigeria Microfinance Banks Chase Debtors as COBID-19 Lockdown Cripples Businesses.”

The rebuttal was contained in a statement from the management of the Bank on Monday.

It stated: “LAPO Microfinance Bank closed down its operations, credit operations inclusive, across Nigeria on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 few days before the Lockdown directive for Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory and a full month before the said publication.

“For the notice of our clients and the public, the decision was widely publicised with a press statement in some national Newspapers; radio jingles were deployed in pidgin, Hausa and Yoruba.

“In addition, information banner was displayed on all our Social Media handles while bulk SMS were sent to our clients,LAPO Microfinance Bank has been distributing food items, mainly rice & tomatoes paste to its Clients across the country, to alleviate the obvious hardship caused by the crisis.

“Also, LAPO Microfinance Bank has also made cash contributions to two states to complement their ongoing efforts to provide palliatives to low-income Nigerians, a segment to which our clients belong.”

The statement further said all senior managers of LAPO Microfinance Bank and key field managers have been making thousands of telephone calls weekly to its clients checking on their well-being and educating them on COVID-19 precautions.

It added: “Given the above. It is sad and unfortunate that a rather popular online news platform such as Sahara Reporters would publish such spurious allegations and arrogate its source to an unnamed individual in Benin City (the home of LAPO) for effect. Fiction cannot be better!

“We take strong exception to this attempt to ‘perfume’ lazy reportage on microfinance with the name of LAPO Microfinance Bank. Simple verification exercise would have been helpful and saved the online publication from speculation of unethical pecuniary motive!

“We hope SaharaReporters will follow the path of honour and withdraw the news item.

LAPO Microfinance remains committed to its over thirty 30 years (first as a non-profit) old mandated of social and economic empowerment of low-income households in Nigeria and beyond.”