Manuel Lanzini has signed a new long-term contract with West Ham.

The new deal keeps the 26-year-old at the club until 2023 with the option of a further two years.

“I’m so happy to sign a new contract for West Ham,” Lanzini told the club’s website.

“I think it’s the best decision for me. I’ve been here for a long time and I’ve said in an interview before that I like West Ham, I like the fans, I like the staff and when I came here all the people were comfortable with me. I like to stay here.

“It’s a big decision but also easy, because when you feel good in one club and you like the club and the club likes you, it’s easier to decide these things. For me, it was not difficult. It was easy, because I love it here.

“I love London, I love the club, I am happy here, we have a very good team, we have a very good manager and the club wants to change and to be in more competitions in the future and that’s good for us.”

The Argentina international joined West Ham from Abu Dhabi side Al-Jazira for £9.4 million in 2015 and recently made his 100th Premier League appearance, scoring 20 goals.