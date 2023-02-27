Lanre Shittu Motors boss dies 65

The Chairman of Lanre Shittu Investment, Olanrewaju Rasak Shittu has been reported dead. He was aged 65.

Lanre Shittu Group is a wholly-owned Nigerian emerging business conglomerate with investments in automobile, logistics, agro-allied, and real estate.

He passed away on Monday morning, as a source close to the family asked for prayers for the deceased.

It was gathered that Lanre Shittu was the number one dealer of Mack trucks in Africa, holding the sole franchise for Mack brand vehicles in Nigeria and also the only dealer of Sany heavy-duty equipment and Yutong buses in Nigeria.