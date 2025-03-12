Lanre Odukoya joins Chain Reactions Africa as Lead for Media, Neuroscience and Storytelling

Chain Reactions Africa, one of the continent’s leading public relations and integrated communications consultancies, has announced the appointment of Lanre Odukoya as an Associate Consultant, Media, Neuroscience and Storytelling.

Odukoya, a distinguished media and communications professional, brings a wealth of experience to Chain Reactions Africa as the company deepens its consumer neuroscience practice.

Before his new role, he served as the Media and Communications Manager at Caritas Communications Limited, Africa’s pioneering energy, oil, and gas consulting firm.

In this capacity, Odukoya successfully led a media team that delivered critical market insights to multinational clients navigating the complex energy, oil, and gas sectors in Nigeria and across emerging markets.

During his tenure at Caritas, Odukoya orchestrated highly effective campaigns that resulted in a 55% increase in organic search traffic and a 25% improvement in conversion rates within just 12 months. His efforts have supported leading brands such as Lekoil Nigeria Limited, MainOne (an Equinix Company), Standard Chartered Bank, Union Bank, Savannah Energy, Seplat Energy, Total Energies, Tetra Pak, Globeleq, Waltersmith Petroman, and Pan Ocean Oil Exploration Company, among many others.

Before transitioning to Integrated Marketing Communications, Odukoya had a successful career in print journalism spanning nearly two decades.

He was a founding editorial member of New Telegraph Newspapers, served as Assistant Editor at City People Magazine, a columnist at ThisDay Newspapers, and Senior Editor at Opera News Nigeria. Odukoya is also a Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Prize-nominee and has made significant contributions to numerous local and international lifestyle publications.

Speaking on the choice of Odukoya to lead its Media, Neuroscience and Storytelling specialty, Managing Director and Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Africa, Israel Jaiye Opayemi described the firm’s choice of Odukoya as an extremely intentional one.

“For over a decade now, we have methodically invested in Consumer Neuroscience. As human beings, our brains are wired to respond to stories, which can impact our emotions, memories, and social connection. We have added Odukoya to our league of professionals to lead that specialty,” Opayemi asserted.

Opayemi further said, “Chain Reactions Africa is excited to welcome Odukoya to its tribe of storytellers who help our clients with crafting stories that fire the right neurons in people, be it to enable them to make purchase decision or to embrace a new public policy.” He describes Odukoya’s expertise in media strategy, communications, and brand management as a valuable addition to best-of-breed solutions Chain Reactions Africa offers its clients across Africa and beyond.

