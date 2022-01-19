Landlord, wife docked for allegedly breaking into tenant’s house

A landlord Patrick Williams and wife, Folorunso, were on Tuesday docked in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly breaking into their tenant’s house.

The Nigeria Police charged the couple, who live at 24, Ago-Egun Close, Badagry, with breach of public peace and theft.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on December 14, 2021 at about 9:30pm at the same address in Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendants also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by breaking the door of their Aburukaka Ismaila, their tenant.

He said that the defendants stole one Sarafoam worth N48,000, two Ox standing fans, three suitcases containing clothes, N60,000 cash, and one commander axle automatic trailer part worth N260,000 belonging to their tenant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 166 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until February 10 for mention