Landlord, two others arrested over alleged kidnap, murder of two varsity students

The Ondo State police command has arrested a landlord and two others for the kidnapping and murder of two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, in the state.

Mr. Adebowale Lawal, State Commissioner of Police (CP), made this known on Wednesday in Akure while speaking with newsmen on the recent achievements of the command.

Lawal said that the two victims were Abah John Friday, 25, and his friend, Okah Andrel Eloho, 19 (female).

According to him, the landlord, Oladele Femi, confessed to initiating the plot and aiding in the concealment of the murders.

The CP explained that the arrest was made following a petition dated June 24, 2025, submitted by G.O. Omoedu & Co., Legal Practitioners, on behalf of one Mr. Emmanuel Peter of Shagari Village, Akure, Ondo State.

Lawal said that the petition was written over the abduction of Peter’s younger brother, Friday, and his friend, Eloho, who went missing on June 20, 2025.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives from anti-kidnapping swung into action and launched an intensive investigation into the reported abduction.

“Forensic tracking led investigators to Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims (Friday) was recovered from one Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, 38.

“Mubarak confessed to purchasing the phone from one Ojo Michael, whose arrest was subsequently effected in Aramoko-Ekiti, while a Lexus RX 350 vehicle belonging to the victims was also recovered at the point of arrest.

“During interrogation, Michael confessed to participating in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the victims.

“Michael further disclosed that the operation was masterminded by one Oladele Femi ‘m’—the landlord of the male victim.

“Femi allegedly engaged Micheal and another accomplice (identified as “Kola,” currently at large) to carry out the crime.

“Investigations revealed that the sum of N800,000 was transferred from the victim’s (Friday’s) account during their captivity,” he said.

Lawal, who explained that Michael admitted raping the female victim upon recognising him and unmasking his identity, said the suspect executed the girl along with her friend (Friday) to prevent them from exposing him.

The CP said Michael and his accomplice (Kola) disposed of the victims bodies at separate locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Oladele Femi, who, during confrontation, confessed to initiating the plot and aiding in the concealment of the murders.

“Acting on this confession, detectives recovered the body of the female victim in a bush near Ode-Ekiti, and it has since been deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover the remains of the male victim, who is believed to have been dumped in a river by an accomplice still at large.

“This case stands as a tragic reminder of the brutality of premeditated crimes and the devastating consequences of betrayal and greed.

“The victims—young, promising undergraduates—were senselessly raped and murdered in cold blood,” he said.

Lawal, therefore, assured the public that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspect at large, recover the remains of Abah John Friday, and bring all responsible parties to justice. (NAN)

