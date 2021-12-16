Landlord in court for allegedly defrauding accommodation seeker N250,000

A landlord, Timothy Oludare, 61, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, charged with defrauding an accommodation seeker of N250,000.

Oludare, who resides at No 5, Okesuna Street, Empire Areas, Surulere, Lagos State, is facing two counts of fraud and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 11 at 3.24 p.m. at his residence.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant collected the N250, 000 from the complainant, Victor Nnamdi, for an apartment, which he failed to provide.

He said the defendant converted the money to his personal use and efforts by the complainant to get a refund proved abortive.

Ekhueorohan said that the offences allegedly committed contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 prescribes 15 years for fraud.

The Magistrate, Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Bello adjourned the case until Jan. 13, 2022 for mention.