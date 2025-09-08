Landlord builds mosque on a busy road in Ogun

Residents and landlords of Olu Ayodele Street, located around Iloye area of Sango-Ota in Ado-Odo Local Government Area of Ogun State, have cried out to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, TPL Tunji Odunlami, over what they described as the most barbaric and bizarre misconduct they have ever seen in their lives as a landlord, identified as Badmus Kabiru, allegedly built a mosque on a busy road, thereby closing the road to vehicular and human movements.

The community leaders and residents made this known in a protest letter to the State Government and in interviews with newsmen on the matter on Monday.

Speaking with journalists, a community leader, Segun Ajeigbe, said Olu Ayodele Street was duly approved by Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area and relevant agencies, but Kabiru, allegedly boasting of being highly connected to politicians, built a mosque on the ever busy road in 2009, thereby turning the street into a close and also closing it to traffic.

Ajeigbe said: “Upon seeing this, we were shocked, we even approached Mr. Badmus to remove the building when the foundation was laid but all our pleas and explanations fell on deaf ears.

“We then proceeded to Ota town planning office, but for the past 16 years, no action was taken.

“Officers from Ota town planning office including their managers, would come, mark the building for demolition but after sometime, nothing would be heard again.

“Mr Badmus Kabiru has been boasting that no one can ever remove the building as he is highly connected and we suspected Ota town planning office has been compromised.”

Another resident, Comrade Funso Adeyinka, said: “It’s shocking!

“Bizarre things are indeed happening in Ogun State and I couldn’t believe someone could do such without any repercussions.

“I’m just seeing this for the first time in my life.

“We believed if our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development heard this, the illegal building would be immediately removed because it has caused blockage to flow of water, thereby causing serious flooding, which has in turn been destroying properties yearly.”

It was gathered that landlords and residents of the area had filed a petition to the Governor’s office in March 2025, while a similar petition was also forwarded to Odunlami and the acting Manager, Ogun State Town Planning Authority, TPL Jolaosho Itunuoluwa, in the same month.

Residents said TPL Jolaosho promised justice would be done but for the past six months, no action has been taken, fuelling residents’ suspense of compromise.

When contacted, Itunuoluwa promised justice would be done and that she is already on the case.

