The police on Monday, arraigned a 57-year-old Landlady, Augustina Anyanaso, in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly restraining her tenant from moving out and inciting public disturbance.

The police charged Anyanaso, who resides in Zone 5, Abuja, with wrongful restrain and inciting public disturbance.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Grace Alu, of Khartunm Street, Zone 5, Abuja, reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station on June 9.

The Prosecutor alleged that on the said date, the complainant brought a truck to move her belongings because her rent had expired.

Ejike alleged that after the complainant moved her things into the truck, the defendant locked the gate with a padlock and stopped her from leaving.

The prosecutor further alleged that the situation persisted until some military officers came to her rescue.

The offence, the Prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 256 and 114 of the Penal Code Law.

Anyanaso however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her.

Counsel to the defendant, Simon Ugbe, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Ugbe told the court that the defendant was still presumed innocent, stating that the defendant is a mother managing some health challenges and would not jump bail.

He added that the defendant also has a responsible surety who would meet the bail conditions and would not interfere with the police investigation, hence should be granted bail on self-recognition.

Magistrate Chinyere Nwecheonwu, after listening to the Counsel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Nwecheonwu ordered that the surety must have a means of livelihood, a valid identity card, fixed address and must live within the jurisdiction of the court.

She adjourned the matter until July 21 for hearing.