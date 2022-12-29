Landlady drags tenant to court for alleged intimidation, marijuana smoking

A landlady, Nana Ibrahim, on Thursday dragged her tenant, Chinedu Ezeigwe, before a Grade I Area Court in Kado, Abuja, for allegedly threatening her and smoking marijuana within her property.

Ezeigwe who resides at Jahi 1, Abuja is facing three counts of criminal intimidation, mischief and constituting public nuisance.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at Mabushi Police Station by Ibrahim of same address on Dec.9

Nwafoaku told the court that the complainant alleged that the defendant who had been her tenant since 2019 always smoked dry leaves suspected to be weed.

The prosecutor, in addition alleged that the defendant threatened to kill anyone that challenged his smoking habit by telling the landlady’s husband to “watch his back.”

Nwafoaku also said that on two occasions, the defendant destroyed two padlocks to the main entrance of the property that he occupied with the landlady and other tenants.

He further alleged that the defendant created an unauthorised passage within his room that made the whole property vulnerable to criminal elements.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 395, 328 and 183 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety who must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank details.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until Feb. 7, 2023, for hearing.