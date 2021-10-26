Landlady docked for insulting tenant

A 60-year-old landlady, Janet Ikpambese, was on Tuesday docked in a Makurdi Upper Area Court for allegedly insulting her tenant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was received at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi through a petition dated Oct. 5 by Orshi, Gbehe & Co., Legal Practitioners on behalf of the complainant, Regina Hondo.

She said that on Sept. 30, her landlady, forced her way into her house, poured some substances in her room, caused her children to leave the house and prevented them from having access to the room at night.

The prosecution said that when the complainant, who just returned from a funeral, sought to know what the problem was, the defendant insulted her and accused her of being responsible for her husband’s death.

Shaagee said investigation into the matter was ongoing and requested for an adjournment.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 398 and 400 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Rose Iyorshe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Iyorshe adjourned the case until Jan. 12, 2022 for further mention.