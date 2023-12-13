Land Grabbing: Witnesses tell court how Oyo monarch agents attack with machete 

Two witnesses on Wednesday, gave account of how they nearly lost their lives to machete injuries, allegedly inflicted on them by agents of an Oyo state traditional ruler, Oba Solomon Akinola, the Oloko of Oko.

The witnesses: Pastor Owolabi Olusegun and Olufemi Adelakun gave testimonies before an Oyo State High Court, in Ogbomoso.

The Court is sitting on a case of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, robbery, land grabbing against the traditional ruler of Oko, in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo state and 14 others.

Olusegun, a prosecution witness who was led in evidence by a lawyer, prosecuting the matter, I.O. Abdulazeez, informed the Court that the incident occurred on May 10, 202, when he was walking in front of the palace of Alagba of Aagba town, a neighbouring community to Oko.

“The assailants who are agents of Oba Akinola were holding cutlasses and they started pursuing me.

“When they catch up with me, they strike my head with their cutlasses, but I managed to escape” Olusegun said.

He gave the names of those who allegedly inflicted the injuries on him as: Matthew Akintaro, a.k.a. Paimo; Sheriff Adam, a.k.a. Adamo and Timothy Aderinto.

Olusegun showed the scars from the alleged inflicted injuries to the Court.

Also testifying, Adelakun alleged he was yet to recover from the machete injuries to his skull because his eyeballs were badly damaged.

Adelakun said: “On that day, I came out of my house, when I heard the cry of Olusegun calling for help while he was being attacked.

“I hid in the bush, thinking that they would not see me.

“When they eventually saw me, they inflicted severe cutlass injuries on my head.

Also Read:

“The injuries badly affected my sight, I cannot see properly again”.

After hearing the testimonies of the two witnesses, Justice K.A. Adedokun adjourned the trial until Thursday, December 14 for cross examination by the defence counsel and further hearing. Recall that the monarch today, also confessed that he was once remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre, in Oyo town, by Justice Adedokun.