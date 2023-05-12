Land Grabbing: AIG Zone 5 reads riot act to culprits

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG), of Police in charge of Zone 5, Arungwa Nwazue, has taken a strong stand against land grabbing in the zone.

In a statement signed signed by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO) DSP Tijani Momoh in the zone, comprising of Edo and Delta, Nwazue warned that henceforth, anybody involved in land grabbing would be arrested and charged to court immediately.

Momoh said following the AIG’s stance and directive, operatives of the zone had arrested and arraigned one Peter Erhinwinoese, for conspiracy, forcible entry, malicious damage and stealing.

He said the arrest and arraignment of Erhinwinoese was subject to a petition from one Samson Aiwuyor, of Amagba community, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo.

He disclosed that the petitioner had alleged that he bought a land measuring 100ft X 100ft from the said Erhinwinoese, who was a former Chairman of Amagba community.

“After the land was surveyed and obtained, I fenced the land and started carrying out fish farming business on it.

“However, Peter Erhinwinoese, who sold the land to me, led a group of boys to the land, destroyed the fence and prevented me from accessing my fish pond.

“Consequently some of my fish in the pond were stolen, while others died as a result of inaccessibility to feed them,” the ZPPRO quoted the petitioner.

He said that the AIG, on receipt of the petition, had ordered immediate investigation, which revealed that Erhinwinoese and his boys actually stole the fish, damaged and erected another fence.

He said that after a prima facie case of conspiracy, malicious damage and stealing was established against the suspect and others now at large, he was arraigned in court Thursday, in compliance with the directive of the AIG.

He quoted Nwazue as saying that the zone would “sustain the tempo to ensure that sanity is completely restored as regards land grabbing” in the zone.

The AIG also called on members of the public to provide useful information that would help the Police in the fight against crime and criminality.