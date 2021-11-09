Land grabbers invade community with dangerous weapons, two nabbed

Two male members of land grabbing syndicate, Olaolu Fashina, 58, and Akinshola Oluwasanmi, 46, were on Monday arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command when they invaded Idiagbon Community in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state with offensive weapons.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police in Onipanu Ota Divisional Headquarters at about 8pm that the village was under attack by men suspected to be land grabbers, numbering about 60 and armed with dangerous weapons.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of Onipanu Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Bamidele Job, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who came with many motorcycles, started shooting sporadically in order to escape from the scene, but the policemen pursued them and with the assistance of the people of the community, two amongst them were apprehended.

Recovered from them were two live cartridges and one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number TTD 472 VN.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Bankole also directed that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.

The CP therefore warned hoodlums under any nomenclature to relocate from the state as the gateway state will no longer be conducive for them to operate.