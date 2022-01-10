Land agent arraigned for alleged N5.5m fraud

A 45-year-old man, James Francis, was on Monday docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N5.5 million fraud.

The police charged Francis, who lives in Kaduna, with theft and fraud.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 15, 2021 at about 2 p..m. in Barnawa, Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendant collected N5.5 million from the complainant, Benjamin Titus, under the pretext of selling an uncompleted bungalow building to him.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 217 and 287 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Olalekan Abayomi, applied for bail for his client in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means.

He adjourned the case till Jan. 29 for hearing.