Lampard waxes lyrical over Iwobi’s frightening form

Frank Lampard has been singing the praises of Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi, as the 26-year-old has enjoyed a terrific start to the season for the Merseyside club.

Iwobi has been somewhat reborn under the guidance of the former Chelsea boss, who has moved the Nigeria international into central midfield.

Lampard confessed he would have “hated” to play against Iwobi in his playing days, due to the midfielder’s relentless work rate off the ball.

Speaking to The Times, Lampard gushed over the Toffees midfielder claiming he has “so many talents”, one the Blues can benefit from in coming seasons.

“He is playing with incredible consistency,” says Lampard.

“He did a lot for us last season, played some games at No 8 and I really liked him. It suited his talent, in terms of strength and quality of pass.

“He has so many talents. I would not like to have played against him as a midfield player. He can run and run.”