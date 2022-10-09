Lampard: Iwobi is one of Premier League’s best midfielders

Everton boss Frank Lampard believes Alex Iwobi is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has credited the 26-year-old’s development.

Iwobi was being played as a winger when Lampard first joined the club, however, the former Chelsea boss transitioned the talent into a central midfield role.

Lampard admitted Iwobi is “one of the top midfielders in the Premier League” at the moment and is delighted the midfielder is getting the recognition he deserves.

“He’s one of the top midfielders in the Premier League at the moment,” said Lampard as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“I think from the outside, I was very aware of him coming through because my staff had been at the Chelsea academy for years and Alex was at the Arsenal academy.

“We spoke about every player and their feeling having gone up against Alex as a kid was that he was an immensely talented player so there would be something there for us.

“It is clear to say that only players and players themselves can make the strides Alex has made, but not many make the strides he has made in the right way.

“My job is to support him, give him confidence, put him in the right structure, in the right team and the rest is down to him.

“Whatever view when I came in is not important but now I have a huge respect for him and love working with him.”