Frank Lampard has tipped Fikayo Tomori to become a “top player” after the Chelsea defender completed his loan switch to AC Milan.

Centre-back Tomori broke into Chelsea’s first team in style last season, blasting a fine long-range strike in a 5-2 win at Wolves to announce his Premier League arrival.

The 23-year-old even went on to make his England debut last term, having caught the eye of boss Gareth Southgate, but could not maintain that upward trajectory at Stamford Bridge this season.

Many Chelsea fans have expressed frustrations with Tomori’s loan, but Lampard insisted the academy graduate can still flourish in west London in the long-run.

Asked to explain to those vexed supporters why Tomori has left temporarily, Lampard said: “Because I have five centre-backs and I can’t do this job and expect to please every fan; that’s football.

“What players you should pick or not, whether you are searching for consistency or going on an unbeaten run there are questions.

“I have to pick two at a time and the numbers don’t always add up.

“Fikayo is a developing player, a very good player. He is going to be a top player.”