Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard has become the latest player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Lampard scored 177 goals in 609 Premier League appearances for West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City.

He won the Premier League three times during a storied 13-year career at Stamford Bridge, during which he scored 211 goals in all competitions.

The England international was named the Premier League’s Player of the Season following Chelsea’s 2004/05 title-winning campaign.

Lampard began his Premier League career as a West Ham academy graduate and also had a short spell at Man City before his retirement.

He is the third of six players to be announced into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside inaugural inductees Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry after a fans’ vote from a 23-man shortlist.

Former Manchester United captains Eric Cantona and Roy Keane were inducted via the fans’ vote on Tuesday.