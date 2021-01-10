Fikayo Tomori looks set to go on loan this month, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The Chelsea centre-back has barely featured this season after making his first-team breakthrough last term.

Lampard still hopes the 23-year-old will be able to establish himself at Stamford Bridge – but his decision to leave him out of his starting line-up against Morecambe was evidence of just how far down the pecking order he is.

The Chelsea manager revealed Tomori could be on his way out during this window.

He said: “The situation with Fikayo is open at the moment, in that he could be going on loan to get games.

“But that will have to be the right decision for him and the club.

“So while I was looking at starting him today, I was also looking at that.

“And we’ve got to make the right decisions for us for the club and for him.

“His attitude has been fantastic in terms of working, training every day and how he is.”