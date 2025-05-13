Lamido to Tinubu: Pay Abiola’s family N45b FG owes him

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has called on President Bola Tinubu to settle the ₦45 billion debt owed to the late Chief MKO Abiola by the Nigerian government.

The former governor made this appeal during the public presentation of his book: “Being True To Myself,” held in Abuja on Tuesday.

While delivering his vote of thanks, Lamido emphasized the importance of resolving the financial debt owed to Abiola, who won the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election but was denied the presidency.

He said: “I would like to appeal to President Tinubu to close the chapter of June 12. In his book, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida revealed that Abiola won the election.

“When I went to him (IBB), he said Abiola is being owed N45 billion. Abiola is double punished. One, he was not given the presidency, and two, he is being owed.”

Addressing the Minister of Information who represented the President at the event, Lamido urged him to deliver the message to Tinubu, saying: “Please tell him to pay Abiola’s family the N45 billion. When this money is paid, the chapter of June 12 will be closed. It is very important.”

Lamido also used the occasion to express his deep appreciation to Allah, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and others who contributed to the success of the event.

“All manner of gratitude goes to Allah SWT for His endless bounties and blessings for sparing our lives to see this momentous day,” Lamido remarked.

He also paid glowing tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as his “Boss, Guide, Leader, and Inspiration,” adding that Obasanjo’s inspiring foreword in the book and his physical presence at the launch were marks of trust and confidence.

“Baba, I sincerely and profoundly thank you. May God Almighty endow and bless you with abundant health, wisdom, joy, and well-being,” Lamido said.

Lamido also expressed gratitude to General Abdulsalami Abubakar for his “professional truthfulness and service to our nation,” noting that General Abubakar had always supported him in his endeavors.

He praised the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his remarkable efforts in promoting religious harmony and attending the event despite his busy schedule.

Lamido acknowledged Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for his role in reviewing the book, describing him as a “MunChi comrade” and longtime friend. He commended the Editorial Team for their patience and resilience, and the Organising Committee for their tireless work in ensuring the event’s success.

He also lauded the Media Subcommittee for creating a nationwide buzz that generated widespread interest in his book, “Being True To Myself.”

