Lamborghini fever hits social media as socialites flaunt new rides

Social media platforms have been abuzz with visuals and pictures of socialites flaunting their newly acquired luxury cars, specifically the Lamborghini Urus.

Former Big Brother housemate, Mercy Eke, took to social media to unveil her new Lamborghini, decorated with balloons, and expressed her excitement over the latest acquisition.

“When your name matches your lifestyle, Lamborghini,” she wrote, showcasing her new ₦340 million worth orange and black Lamborghini Urus.

Her colleagues and friends congratulated her on the new acquisition, but the post also sparked a mix of reactions, with many questioning how she could afford such a luxury car, especially in the current economic climate.

In a similar vein, socialite Sophie Egbueje, also unveiled her new Lamborghini, amidst public disputes with Grammy-winning artiste, Burna Boy.

Sophie had accused Burna Boy of promising to buy her the luxury vehicle but failed to fulfill his promise.

In a leaked audio recording, Sophie was heard accusing Burna Boy of having a one-night stand with her and failing to keep his promise.

Days later, Sophie confirmed that she had bought herself the Lamborghini, taking to Instagram to write, “My baby is here.”

The post sparked controversy, with many questioning what Sophie does for a living and how she was able to acquire the luxury car.

The debate highlights the ongoing conversation about wealth and luxury in Nigeria, particularly among socialites and celebrities.

Reactions poured in on social media, with some congratulating the socialites on their new acquisitions, while others expressed skepticism and criticism.

Solomon Buchi tweeted, “If you simply obey God and stay away from fornication, you will not only avoid STDs, you will also avoid Lambo heartbreaks and needless media scandals.”

Abas Abas tweeted, “Nothing beats hard work! Congrats to Sophia and Mercy on their new Lambo. Big girls’ role.”

Sam Cliff wrote, “As Sophia has bought herself a Lambo, ladies take note: start spoiling yourselves and let some of these men breathe.”Olumidekofi commented on Instagram, “Sophia proved that she has vex money and decided to scatter the internet with it. Lambo baby!

What a man can do, a woman can do better.”

