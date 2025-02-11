LAMATA begins phase upgrade of 91 bus stops

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, has officially commenced the phase implementation upgrade of 91 bus stops as part of its newly launched Quality Bus Corridor, QBC, projects.

At a kick-off meeting held on Monday with key stakeholders and contractors, LAMATA disclosed that the initiative, designed to improve public transportation, will integrate key routes into the existing Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, network.

The upgrade will be carried out in three initial phases, with funding from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Lagos state government.

LAMATA, which announced this via its official X account, added that the QBC project aimed to enhance connectivity across multiple corridors while introducing critical infrastructure upgrades.

The post read, “The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has officially launched the kick-off meeting for the implementation of its Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project.

“The project is designed to enhance public transportation by connecting communities to the existing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network.

“The project will initially focus on three packages being funded by the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) and the Lagos state government.

“The initial phase will see the development of three key QBC routes. QBC 1a (Yaba-Lawanson-Ijesha-Cele) 8.7km, package 1b (Ketu- Alapere- Akanimodo) covering 4.7km, QBC 2 (Abule Egba-Iju Ishaga) also spanning 8.76km. QBC 3 (Iyana-Iba- Igando) 13km.

“The project includes the construction of laybys, bus stops, and signalized junctions, as well as the upgrade of 91 bus stops along the corridors.

“QBC 1 will feature four new terminals at Cele, Lawanson, Ojuelegba, and Alapere, in addition to upgrades at the existing BRT terminals in Ketu and Mile 12. QBC 2 will benefit from a new integrated terminal connected to the Iju rail station and the new Yamaha depot. QBC 3 will see new terminals at Iyana-Iba and an upgrade to the Ikotun terminal.

“At the kick-off meeting, Technical Adviser, Roads and Infrastructure, at LAMATA, Engr. Adeyemi Adeniji assured contractors that funding for the project was secured, provided they adhere to contractual agreements.

“He emphasised the importance of completing the work within a 12-month timeframe, allowing for a three-month buffer period.

“The QBC project represents a significant step towards improving public transportation in Lagos, offering residents more efficient and convenient access to the BRT network and other transport options.

“LAMATA’s commitment to the project signals a continued focus on developing sustainable and integrated transportation solutions for the rapidly growing city.”

