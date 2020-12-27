Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated Saleh Yipmong, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, on his 47th birthday celebration.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos.

Lalong commended the Deputy Speaker for his commitment to peace, progress and development of Dengi, his constituency and the state as a whole.

“The Deputy Speaker has continued to give needed support to the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly as they churn out quality legislation and carry out oversight functions that make governance seamless in the state.

“He is very passionate about improving the living standards of his constituents by attracting government projects and pursuing their implementation.

“He has equally shown commitment to the overall development of the state at all times,’’ Lalong was quoted to have said.

The governor wished Yipmong many more years of peace and God’s divine grace, and urged him not to relent in his efforts at sustaining the goodwill he has cultivated in his constituency and in the state.

The governor also urged the lawmaker to remain committed to the Plateau project as embedded in the Rescue Agenda of the current administration.