Lalong salutes Pauline Tallen at 63

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, as she celebrates 63rd birthday anniversary.

Lalong felicitated the minister in a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Government House, Jos, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday.

He described Tallen as a leader with passion for the welfare and protection of women and children.

He lauded the minister for efforts in the development of Plateau, saying that her devotion was demonstrated in how she had used many opportunities to advance the cause of the people.

While wishing Tallen a memorable celebration, Lalong said he would continue to collaborate with her to attract more federal projects and opportunities to Plateau.

The governor urged her to continue to push for end to gender-based violence and infringement of women and children’s rights.

He said that the minister should continue to fight for provision of a conducive environment for women and children to realise their dreams.