Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as an exceptional politician and a role model.

Lalong, in a statement on Monday in Jos, said that Odigie-Oyegun, who clocked 80 years on Sunday, had always lived for others.

The statement signed by Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs, and made availabhle to newsmen in Jos, said that Oyegun was a unifying factor whose experience and candour provided the needed advantage that culminated in the APC defeating a sitting government in 2015.

He said: “This feat remains the first in the nation’s political history.”

The governor wished the octogenarian good health and God’s divine protection, urging him to continue to avail the nation his depth of knowledge, wisdom, maturity and spirit of selflessness and reconciliation.