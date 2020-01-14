Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has commiserated with the people of Kanam Emirate and the nation over the death of Alhaji Shuaibu Alhassan, an elder statesman.

Lalong,in a statement described the death of Alhassan as a great loss to the Kanam Emirate, the state and the nation.

The statement was issued to News Agency of Nigeria in Jos by Dr Makut Macham, the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs.

He said the elder statesman and community leader contributed immensely to the development of Plateau and the nation.

According to the governor, Alhassan through the various responsibilities he carried out as Permanent Secretary in the Plateau State Civil Service and as Board Member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was diligent in the discharge of his duties.

He commiserated with the immediate family and the Kanam Emirate Council where he was a prince, saying the legacies he left behind would remain indelible in the annals of history.

He said the elder statesman impacted on many people who came across him through his benevolence, compassion, deep knowledge and sacrifices.

NAN reports that Lalong visited the late elder statesman at his residence in Abuja on January 7, shortly after he was discharged from hospital.

He died on Monday after a protracted illness.