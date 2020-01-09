Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Wednesday condemned the attack by gunmen on Kulben village, Mangu Local Government Area, where lives were lost.

Lalong, in a statement issued in Jos on Thursday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He described the attack as an attempt to distort the peace that was currently being enjoyed in the state.

While commiserating with victims and families of those killed, the Governor warned that his administration would not allow any group or individuals to return the state to its dark days of insecurity through their evil acts.

He said: “We have toiled to ensure that peace returns to Plateau and we will not allow anyone to make nonsense of our efforts.

“We are determined to deal decisively and firmly with anybody found culpable in attacking or inciting people to carry out attacks against one another.”

Lalong commended security agencies for arresting seven suspects connected to the killings and restoring normalcy to the area.

Lalong said thorough investigations would be carried on the incidence while assuring the public that perpetrators would face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed for calm and advised against reprisals as government was addressing the situation, adding that those injured were responding to treatment at the general hospital in Mangu.