Lalong appoints new Head of Service, less than 48 hours to handover

Governor Simon Bako Lalong has approved the appointment of Barr. Rauta Joshua Dakok as the new Head of Service, Plateau State.

The development is coming less than 48 hours to inauguration of the governor-elect of the state, Barrister Caleb Mutfuwang.

Mutfuwang was declared winner on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Rauta Dakok is to take over from Engr. Sunday Hyat who has retired from service having reached the retirement age and also served a four-month extension granted him by the governor.

Until her appointment, Dakok was the Permanent Secretary, General Administration in the office of the Head of Service.

A graduate of Law from the University of Jos in 1988, Dakok started work with the Plateau State Government in 1990 as State Counsel. She rose steadily holding various positions to reach the peak of the civil service where she served as Permanent Secretary in various ministries.

They include Civil Service Commission, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well Budget and Economic Planning, Finance. She also served as the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice.

She equally served in several committees, boards and was involved in many crucial assignments at the state and national levels.

Apart from serving previously as Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Plateau State, she is an active member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and once chaired FIDA Plateau State Chapter.

The swearing-in was scheduled for 1pm at the Governor’s Office, Little Rayfield Jos on Saturday 27th May 2023.