Cadiz beat Barcelona for the first time in La Liga since 1991 as former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo scored a famous winner.

It was a first home win in the top flight against any opposition for promoted Cadiz since 2006 and takes them four points above seventh-placed Barca.

Alvaro Gimenez put Cadiz in front before an own goal from Pedro Alcala.

Negredo took advantage of shambolic defending to score the winner.

The 35-year-old, who had only been on the pitch for 44 seconds, closed down Marc-Andre ter Stegen before rounding the sliding Frenkie de Jong to tap into an empty net.