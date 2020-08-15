The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has announced that national peace and security will be the thematic focus of the web edition of the seventh Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference, holding on August 27, 2020.

The body announces this and other details of the conference in a statement on Saturday.

Speakers headlining the Conference, themed: “Adopting Proper Communication Strategy, Channels and Technology for National Peace and Security,” include the Minster of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Programme Specialist, Women, Peace and Security, United Nations Women, Peter Mancha.

Other speakers expected include the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Executive Secretary/CEO, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun; and President, African Public Relations Association, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya.

The Chairman, Lagos State NIPR, Segun Mcmedal, said the Conference is going virtual this year following government directives on social distancing to check the spread of the COVID-19 ravaging the globe.

The virtual conference offers the opportunity to reach a wider audience in an online community before, during and post-Conference.

The Project Coordinator and Lead Consultant, Addefort Limited, Olabamiji Adeleye, said: “The Conference will identify dependable channels for public engagement towards achieving national peace and stability in Nigeria.”

The Conference will engage government, corporate organisations, national security agencies, women leaders, groups, media and communication professionals.

It will discuss government policies, communication strategies and technological applications that will help to achieve improved national peace and stability in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The annual Conference has evolved over the years to become a bridge-building talker-shop for stakeholders to interact, discuss and proffer solutions to the social, political and economic challenges plaguing our nation.

The Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference is the creation of Addefort Limited, a public relations and concept development firm.

This edition is coming in collaboration with Lagos State NIPR and Peace and Conflict Resolution Resource Centre.