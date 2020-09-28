The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says Nigeria’s togetherness is inherited from the major cultural streams and reflected in the people’s diversity of styles.

The Minister made the remark on Monday while declaring open the historical exhibition on Nigeria at 60 independence anniversary at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exhibition, titled: “Nigeria: A Country of Colours and Tongues,” is one of the events slated for the celebration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

The minister noted that the artistic works displayed at the exhibition are mirror of the country’s unity in diversity.

Mohammed said: “Exhibitions are a mirror of the society.

“They depict our way of life, realities, dreams and vision for the future.

“They encapsulate our creative spirit and embody our innate abilities to re-invent ourselves, especially because of this pandemic.

“This Historial Exhibition highlights the anniversary’s theme, which is: ‘Together.’

“As you are aware, art functions as a medium interpreting society, what is going on around us, our characteristics, our way of life, etc.

“For the Artist, the fad and the superficialities constitute a constant appeal.”

The minister noted that the artists are not mere imitators, but work from intimate understanding, knowledge and experience of local life, which they are part of.

He reminded the gathering that the 60th independent anniversary celebrations is a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammed added that the Diamond Jubilee will be a year-long celebration, with staggered events until October 31, 2021.

He urged the people to enjoy the exhibition, which he said “reflects all the great attributes of our people, especially their diversity”.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Gekpe, said the exhibition is a historical platform to showcase and appreciate the country through the ages as a country of colour.

She said the exhibition is aimed at strengthening and deepening the understanding of the nation’s unity in diversity as well as the social-economic era prevalent from 1960 until date.

Gekpe said the exhibition, to be opened to the public till the end of October, would educate the people, especially the youth, who are in need of re-awakening voyage into the historical and unique heritage of the country.