Lai Mohammed, Makinde, others for Ibakatv product launch

Leading Nigerian ‘Video On Demand’ OTT streaming service Ibakatv.com is set to hold the official launch of its latest product in partnership with Glo Nigeria, ‘Subscription with free Data’, on December 5 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja by 5 PM.

Billed to attend the event are personalities like the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde.

Among others expected at the event is Emeka Mba, former Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC who will be delivering the keynote address at the Ibaka TV product launch.

Ibakatv, which offers a library of premium Nollywood movies and TV series is launching the new product this December in partnership with Nigerian telecommunications giant, Glo.

Speaking on the ‘Subscription with free Data’ product, Blessing Idornigie, MD, Ibaka Entertainment Limited, stated that the new laudable initiative will allow new or existing Glo subscribers that download Ibakatv mobile app from google play store or apple store to sign up using their Glo line and enjoy an amazing free data offer that allows users to stream, download movies and surf the internet with no restrictions.

“Imagine a subscription as little as N600 a week that gives you 3GB of data for free without restriction, or N2000 per month to give you 4.1GB for free. There’s also a subscription plan of N5000 that gives you 13.25GB data for free, also without restrictions, and more offerings like that; this is what we are offering come December 5,” said Idornigie.

Over the years, Ibakatv.com has been a leading platform in the business of subscription-based VOD OTT streaming service. Targeted at Africans in Africa and in the diaspora, Ibakatv started on Youtube in 2012 as a Youtube premium partner in Sahara Africa then later launched its own platform in 2014.