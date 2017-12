Lai-Mohammed: It’s passion to give back to my people via football

Folajimi Lai-Mohammed, Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ikeja 1 Constituency, on Sunday said he was determined to empower youths through sponsorship of grassroots football competitions.

Lai-Mohammed made the assertion while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on the sidelines of Ikeja Constituency 1 Football Youth Programme in Lagos that saw Olusosun emerge champions of the 2017 edition.

Olusosun football team defeated Wasinmi 2-1 on penalties following a goalless draw at regulation time at Opebi Primary School Sports Ground in Ikeja.

Other areas under the Constituency 1 which participated in the one-day football event were Opebi, Oregun, Onilekere, Onigbongbo, Alausa and G.R.A.

An overwhelmed Lai-Mohammed said using football as a tool for bringing the youth together and fostering healthy relationships in his constituency was part of his vision for Ikeja 1.

He said: “I am committed to doing more for the constituency.

“Football at the grassroots needs more attention to develop and mould proper youths from our communities.

“With the Yuletide, it is indeed a well laid out plan to see that the youths in my constituency have fun together and have a proper bonding among themselves.

“Hopefully we will continue in this light because we want to see more activities that would ensure youths are properly motivated and reject vices that could lead them nowhere but distractions.”

Meanwhile, ace comedian, Okechukwu Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi by his fans, and Folarin Falana, known as Falz the Bad Guy, commended the event.

Onyegbule said: “I am delighted to be here to support the initiative and I am confident that with what I have seen, more stars will be developed through this programme.

“We need to get the youth off the streets and give them the platform to succeed in life by encouraging and acknowledging their talents.”

Falana said the future of Nigeria was developing the youth the proper way and that Lai-Mohammed has shown a great deal on how to go about it.

He urged the youth to continue to work together and embrace the proper lifestyles required to succeed in life.

NAN reports that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was also in attendance to give his support.

Mohammed said: “This is a great initiative.

“We need to acknowledge youths at the grassroots and organising events like this will go a long way to foster proper relationships and better understanding in the constituency.

“It’s indeed an event full of fun and watching the players display their skills in a unique 5-A-Side competition, which requires good techniques, is awesome.

“I congratulate the winner and hope the programme has achieved its aims and objectives.”

NAN.