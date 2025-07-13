Lai Mohammed counsels new couple on patience, commitment

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has advised young couples to be patient and committed to themselves in order to have lasting and blissful unions.

The former Minister of Information and Culture gave the counsel at the wedding ceremony of Precious Ochang and Iyanu Olaiya on Saturday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the virtues of patience and commitment were amongst the greatest requirements to uphold in marriage.

He said: “I want Iyanu to love Precious and remain committed to her and likewise Precious.

“You have been given a certificate, not just to prove that you are married but to show that we believe you will succeed in this institution of marriage.

“As you learn on the job, please be patient and committed to each other, and God will make your union great, blessed, and fruitful.”

Mohammed enjoined the couple to accept each other’s wrong with the intention to improve on it.

He prayed that the union would be fruitful with children, grandchildren, and other blessings that usually come from God.

Earlier at the Christian Solemnisation, the officiating cleric, Pastor Emmanuel Danladi of the Family Worship Center Gwagwalada 1, admonished the couple on tolerance and forgiveness.

Danladi advised the couple to settle disputes peacefully and quickly with love and understanding.

“Precious and Iyanu, you must learn to forgive each other with love and understanding and keep no record of wrong,” he said.

The cleric also advised the parents of the couple to counsel and guide the couple together without bias toward anyone.

According to him, the bride’s parents must see the groom as their son, likewise the groom’s parents must see the bride as their daughter, going forward.

The bride, in an open love story, said that the union was ordained by God, as she and her husband had nurtured their friendship under family guidance and Godly counsel for years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that well-wishers, family and friends prayed and wished the newlywed a blissful union.

