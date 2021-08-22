Lai Mohammed calls for promotion of culture, tradition

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on Nigerians to promote culture and tradition in every part of the country.

Mohammed made the call on Saturday at the Grand Finale of the 2021 World Sango Festival in the Palace of Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, in Oyo Town.

The Minister was represented by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture.

Mohammed said the cultural heritage of the people should be promoted through various traditional festivals that abound in our respective localities.

He commended Oba Adeyemi for sustaining the rich cultural heritage of Yoruba people.

The minister described the annual Sango Festival as a befitting cultural heritage in the history of Yorubaland.

According to him, Oba Adeyemi is an embodiment of knowledge, who has been good ambassador of the Yoruba culture across the globe.

In his remarks, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, described Sango Festival as a well recognised cultural festival in African and the entire world.

Adams said the celebration of Sango Festival was a generational festival, which had been in practice for decades.

The Are Onakakanfo urged Yoruba people to embrace their cultural heritage, irrespective of their religion beliefs.

He charged traditional rulers, as custodians of culture and traditions in Yorubaland, to do more in the promotion of culture of their people.

According to him, there are economic benefits attached to the celebration of festivals such as Sango Festival.

He said the celebration of Sango festival would definitely boost the economic activities in the ancient town and the state at large.

Adams said the celebration of festivals would also bring peace, promote harmonious relationship and popularise the community and bring it to limelight in the world of culture and tourism.

According to him, celebration of such festivals is not about religion, but celebration of culture and traditions.

“Any traditional ruler that did not celebrate unique festivals will be regarded as a guest in his domain,” the Aare Onakakanfo added.

In his remarks, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, urged Nigerians, especially the Yoruba race, to embrace their culture.

According to Fayemi, cultural promotion will unify the people and enhance the harmonious coexistence of the people.

The governor, while commending Oba Adeyemi III for preserving the Yoruba culture, said in Yorubaland, Oyo Town has been the custodian of culture.

Contributing, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State congratulated the people of Oyo Town for the successful celebration of the 2021 World Sango Festival.

Bello, represented his Special Adviser on Agriculture, Abdulmumin Okara, reaffirmed his commitment in supporting all activities that would promote the unity and oneness of the people of Nigeria.

He urged all Nigerians to keep on doing things that would sustain the harmonious and peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.