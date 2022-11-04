Lai Mohammed breaks silence, boasts his political structure cannot be undermined  

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said his political structure in Kwara State remains intact and cannot be successfully attacked and sunk.

The Minister said this in his hometown Oro near Ilorin at the traditional marriage of his grand daughter, Dr Toyosi to an Engineer, Gbolahan Sambo.

The marriage which took place in the Minister’s compound was attended by his political allies and supporters who thronged the venue in their hundreds.

Reacting to a question from newsmen on the presence of the political associates and supporters in their numbers at the ceremony, Mohammed said he had never lost touch with them.

“I am glad you noticed that I have here today the same people I have been working with in the last 20 years politically in Kwara.

“Though they tried to pluck me away from them, we interact regularly and we have almost become a family.

“I am not surprised even though I am delighted that they turned out in their numbers today to share with me in the joy of this occasion.

“What this means fundamentally is that there is no difference politically between me and them and they still regard me as one of their leaders and I still regard them as my associates,’’ he said.

The minister reiterated that notwithstanding the disagreement in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, his supporters and allies were still loyal to him and his structure politically remained intact.

“My political structure cannot be torpedoed because of disagreement.

“That is the essence of political structure: when you are strong enough to weather the storm that will necessarily come up, especially when it is time to vie for political offices,’’ he said.

Speaking on the marriage, the Minister said the Yoruba culture revered the traditional rites as the most important marriages.

It is the ceremony where the family members of the bride and the groom respectively come together to do the needful in joining them together..

As you can see, the bride was handed over to the parents of the groom which signifies that marriage is not just between two individuals but between families, communities and at times two kingdoms.

This is important because every member of the families the communities or kingdoms must ensure the marriage does not hit the rock,’’ he said

Mohammed admonished the bride and groom that marriage was not always a bed of roses, there would be challenges and it was only when they persevered that they could both enjoy the union.





