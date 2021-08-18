Lagosians to pay from N37,825 to N210,175 for number plates

Lagosians will now pay between N37,825 and N210,175 for private and commercial vehicle number plates depending on the type, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu government has said.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday posted on the official Facebook page of the Lagos State Government.

The new price regime was a sequel to the implementation of new rates for vehicle number plates and driving licence across the country.

The PUNCH had earlier reported last week that the Joint Tax Board said Nigerians would pay N18,750 for standard private and commercial number plates against the old rate of N12,500.

Fancy number plate which was N80,000 is now N200,000; motorcycle number plate is N5,000 from N3,000 while articulated number plates (three plates) attract N30,000 from N20,000. For these rates, the minimum increase is 50 per cent.

Out of series number plate has also been revised to N50,000 from N40,000 while government fancy number plate is N20,000 against the former N15,000 rate.

Driving licence (three years) was raised to N10,000 from N6,000, excluding bank charges; licence for five years is N15,000 from N10,000 while motorcycle/tricycle driving licence (three years) goes for N5,000 from N3,000 while the one for five years attracts N8,000 from N5,000.

Sequel to the upward review of number plates prices, the Lagos State Government in its statement on Tuesday released a price list for motorists in the state.

The statement titled, ‘Authentic Number Plate Prices In Lagos’, read, “It has come to the notice of the Lagos State Government that after the upward review of Number Plates and Drivers Licence fees by the Joint Tax Board, false and exorbitant Number Plates prices have gone viral on social media, causing confusion and misinterpretation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, therefore, the approved prices inclusive of other charges are listed as follows:

“Blue Number Plates – N37,825

“Red Number Plates – N41,300

“Change of Ownership Blue Plates – N33,825

“Change of Ownership Red Plates – N38,300

“Fancy Number Plates – N210,175

“Fancy Motorcycle Plates – N54,000

“Articulated Plates – N57,650

“Loss Plates/Defaced – N21,250

“Drivers Licence Fresh/Renewal 3 years – N10,350

“Drivers Licence Fresh/Renewal 5 years – N15,450

“Lagosians are hereby advised to go to Motor Vehicle Administration Agency’s stations to confirm the real prices before any transaction.”

A look at the price list of Lagos State showed that the rates for private and commercial number plates were about 100% higher than the Federal Government approved prices

Calls to the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, were unanswered. A text sent to his line by our correspondent on Wednesday seeking comments on the matter was also not immediately replied to.

The PUNCH