Lagosians, know thy speed limit on various roads

The Lagos State Government has released the speed limits on the various roads in the state.

This comes on the heels of the disclosure by the state government of its intention to install no fewer than 3,000 speed limit cameras.

The Director of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service, Engr. Akin-George Fashola, disclosed this development on Tuesday.

He said speed limit cameras have already been installed at various locations, including Alapere-Ogudu Road (80km/h inbound Alausa and 60km/h inbound Iyana Oworo) and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way (60km/h).

Fashola said e-police cameras are currently in place at Allen Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road in Ikeja to check red light running and other traffic violations, urging motorists to take note of warning signs installed at these locations to ensure compliance.

Below are the various speed limits on roads in Lagos:

3rd Mainland Bridge – 80km/hr

NITEL – Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way – 60km/h

Ojota Bridge by Motorways – 50km/h

Lekki Ikoyi Bridge – 60km/h

Allen Avenue Junction – 50km/h

Nurudeen Olowopopo Road – 60km/h

Ikorodu Roads (Various Locations) – 60km/h

Oshodi-Apapa Expressway – 60km/h

Epe Expressway – 80km/h

Murtala Mohammed Int’l Airport Road – 60km/h.

According to available information, the fine for violation has been fixed at N50,000.

Post Views: 6