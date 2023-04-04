LagosDecides: Challenge MC Oluomo in Court if you have evidence – Force PRO

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has directed aggrieved individuals with evidence to challenge in court, the Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages Association, Musiliu Akinsaya, aka MC Oluomo.

Adejobi said this Tuesday morning in his response to a Twitter user, AjammaS, via his verified Twitter handle.

The tweep, AjammaS, accused Adejobi and the police of failure to protect voters during recent general elections after he asked people to take MC Oluomo’s remark about Igbo in a viral video as a joke and assured them of safety during the election.

AjammaS had tweeted: “Sir, you are also guilty, if I may say. This is what you said in the TV interview, and I quote. ‘MC Oluomo threat is a joke; let’s take it as a joke until he perfected [sic] the threat. I urge everyone to go out and cast their votes.”

“Now Nigerians heed to your calls and went out to cast their votes and unfortunately you failed to protect them as you promised. They were attacked by MC Oluomo and his boys, some were murdered, brutalised, blinded, some are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.”

Adejobi in his response asked the tweep to file an attack case against Oluomo if he had evidence of attacks against him, adding that Oluomo lacks immunity.

He said: “You can take the case of attack up with MC if you have a case or evidence of attacks against him. Many people and lawyers, even the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, have said it severally. He has no immunity, so if you have a case of attack against him, take it up.”

“There is no need to pass judgement or do trial on Twitter. Very simple. Many of you just follow others to raise this issue on Twitter.”

Recall that Adejobi during a TV interview rulingdescribed the threat by MC Oluomo against Igbo as a joke when a video had surfaced online of MC Oluomo threatening Igbo in Lagos State against voting for another political party except for the All Progressives Congress in the state governorship election.

Oluomo said Igbo who would not vote for the APC should stay at home.

In his reaction, the Police image maker replied: “I saw a video of MC Oluomo with one Mama Chidinma – an Igbo woman – debunking that threat; that it’s not true, it’s just a joke he was making with a particular woman. So, let us take it as a joke, like he said.

“But, nobody has the right and audacity to tell Nigerians not to come out and vote; it’s not allowed and not proper. MC Oluomo has come out to debunk it, so let’s leave it that it’s not true. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos has debunked it and MC Oluomo himself has done the same, so Lagosians should go out and vote for the candidate of their choice.”

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, had said that MC Oluomo, a staunch supporter of the APC, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, must pay if he is found guilty of breaking the law during the just-concluded elections in the state.

Although the Deputy Governor said he was not calling for the arrest of anybody, still, said the facts should be examined and “if in truth he (MC Oluomo) has broken the law, he must pay for it.”